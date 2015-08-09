Fatal fire claims the life of Opelika woman

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating a fatal fire in the Beauregard community. Firefighters were called to the home located at 326 Lee Road 100 around 7 a.m. CST Sunday morning.

Lee County Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning said 47-year-old Betsy Hamby died in the fire. Her body was located in the residence where she lived alone around 1:45 p.m.

The Beauregard Fire Department responded to the 911 call made by a neighbor.

When they arrived on the scene, the fire was fully-involved.

Hamby's body is being sent to the Alabama Department or Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.