Fatal fire claims the life of Opelika woman

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating a fatal fire in the Beauregard community. Firefighters were called to the home located at 326 Lee Road 100 around 7 a.m. CST Sunday morning.  

Lee County Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning said 47-year-old Betsy Hamby died in the fire. Her body was located in the residence where she lived alone around 1:45 p.m. 

The Beauregard Fire Department responded to the 911 call made by a neighbor. 

When they arrived on the scene, the fire was fully-involved. 

Hamby's body is being sent to the Alabama Department or Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. 

