Female rangers seek to make Army history

The current number of U.S. Army Ranger candidates is now down to 127 people who will be going on to the third phase of Ranger School.

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in rappel training during the Ranger Course on Camp Merrill in Dahlonega, Ga., July 12, 2015. Soldiers attend the Ranger Course to learn additional leadership and small unit technical and tactical skills in a physically and

125 men, 2 women move on to swamp phase of Army Ranger School

Two women at Fort Benning are on the cusp of making military history.

The women are seeking to become the first women to pass the rigorous Army Ranger training course. 125 men are also seeking to earn the coveted Ranger status.

The Ranger hopefuls are battling though the muck in the course's dreaded swamp phase, the last of the Army's Ranger courses.

The swamp phase features 17 days of extended platoon level operations executed in the coastal swamp environment near Valparaiso, Fla.

Those who pass this phase will graduate at Fort Benning on August 21.

