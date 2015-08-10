Female rangers seek to make Army history - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Female rangers seek to make Army history

  • 125 men, 2 women move on to swamp phase of Army Ranger School

    Friday, July 31 2015 11:39 AM EDT
    Thursday, August 13 2015 3:49 PM EDT2015-08-13 19:49:51 GMT
    The current number of U.S. Army Ranger candidates is now down to 127 people who will be going on to the third phase of Ranger School.More >>
FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) -

Two women at Fort Benning are on the cusp of making military history.

The women are seeking to become the first women to pass the rigorous Army Ranger training course. 125 men are also seeking to earn the coveted Ranger status.

The Ranger hopefuls are  battling though the muck in the course's dreaded swamp phase, the last of the Army's Ranger courses.

The swamp phase features 17 days of extended platoon level operations executed in the coastal swamp environment near Valparaiso, Fla.

Those who pass this phase will graduate at Fort Benning on August 21.

  Fort Benning News

    Follow the Army Ranger Course Assessment as both men and women are taking part in the certification process.

