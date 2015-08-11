AL AG upholds 2014 Chambers Co. murder conviction

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) – The murder conviction of a Valley man is being upheld, Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange announced on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals decided on Aug. 7 that it would uphold the murder conviction of Aaron Briscoe, 28, of Valley.

Briscoe was convicted in November 2014 in Chambers County Circuit Court of the 2011 murder of Gerald Todd.

Evidence during the trial showed that Briscoe killed Todd because he believed Todd burglarized his home. Testimony also came from Kenneth Elder, who said he gave Briscoe a ride in search of Todd after neighbors identified Todd as the burglar. Elder testified that he saw Briscoe shoot Todd, and was emotional afterward.

"'I told these people I don't play; don't mess with me,'" Elder recalled Briscoe saying following the shooting.

Todd later died as a result of the gunshot wound in his head.

The case was prosecuted at trial by Chambers County District Attorney E. Paul Jones’ office. Briscoe was sentenced to 55 years in prison and subsequently sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.

The Attorney General's Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm the conviction. The Court did so in a decision issued on Aug. 7.

Attorney General Strange commended Assistant Attorney General William Dill of the Attorney General's Criminal Appeals Division for his successful work in this case.

