Georgia, Columbus rank high in tech industry

Technology is something that is used every day but it's also how some companies survive.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce ranks Georgia in the top ten in the tech industry, and it's also one of the biggest in the Fountain City and the surrounding region.



Most businesses these days require some form of technology, and it plays a significant role in Georgia's economy.



Merchant and payment processing is one of the many areas Columbus is leading, according to the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).



TAG is one of the largest tech trade associations in north America and made a stop in Columbus on Wednesday to help the city stay high in technology.



"In Georgia alone, there are 287,000 technology jobs," said Tino Mantella, President and CEO of Technology Association of Georgia.



TAG discussed the State of the Industry:Technology in Georgia Report with members of tech companies and the TAG Columbus chapter, which is includes over 1000 individual and organizational members.



Financial services is the biggest technology community in Columbus with help from TSYS, Synovus and Sun-Trust Bank and is the second largest in the state.



"We want to become a top five state in the nation for technology, right now depending on what you measure we are number seven or eight," said Mantella.



The technology industry is also important for students in the classroom. The Muscogee County School District uses smart boards and computer programming as part of their curriculum.

"We want to make sure our school children know about these occupations as they are planning their academic career and really looking into their employment life. Number 2, we want to make sure we're proving them some experiences that are relevant," Ron Pleasant, Muscogee County School District Chief Information Officer.

There are 68 Internet Technology service companies in the Fountain City. To retain businesses and bring in more with technology, TAG says there are some keys to success.

"Talent, innovation and capital. Those are three areas we feel are extremely important to move the technology industry in the right direction," said Mantella.

Georgia's technology sector has grown by more than 10 percent since 2010, adding more than 25,000 new jobs.

Learn more: http://www.tagonline.org/chapters-and-societies/columbus/

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

