UPDATE: 2 RYDC escaped inmates captured

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two teens who escaped from the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center were captured after an hours-long manhunt Thursday afternoon.

The teens led several law enforcement agencies on a hunt for them throughout the afternoon. The two teens were being transported from Taylor County to Muscogee County.

Officials say the two juveniles were captured in the woods along the railroad tracks on Macon Road at about 4:30 p.m.

Several agencies such as the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus police and workers from the detention center assisted in the search.

A helicopter and blood hounds were also used. We're told the teens had on regular street clothes and were handcuffed.

Once the teens were caught the scene cleared out pretty quickly, and it appears no one was hurt.

The schools in that area - Aaron Cohn Middle School and Mathews Elementary School - were placed under a secure perimeter, according to Muscogee County School District Communications Director Valerie Fuller said over the phone.

