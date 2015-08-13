APD needs ID of alleged Salvation Army burglary suspect

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn Police Department is investigating a burglary of a business, and needs help identifying the suspect caught on surveillance video.

APD says that on Aug. 9, the Salvation Army Donation Center, located in the 1000 block of Opelika Road, was burgled. Police responded to the scene on Aug. 10 after a caller indicated that someone forcibly entered the business and took an undetermined about of money.

During the burglary, more than $1,000 in damages were made by the suspect.

The suspect, captured in surveillance video, appears to be a black male, between 5’8” and 6’ tall, weighing approximately 240 to 260 pounds and is between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call APD at (334-501)-3140 or the anonymous tip line at (334)-246-1391.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.