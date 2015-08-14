Brothers connected to shooting taken into custody

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) – Two men wanted in connection to a shooting in West Point in early August have been taken into custody.



The suspects were located on a small island called Turkey Island out in the Chattahoochee River. They were found by a GSP helicopter.



They were transported to the Troup County Sheriff's Office. Both are charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials from the West Point Police Department confirmed that the two brothers, Kadeem Onterio Reed, 25, and his brother Joseph Jartez Reed, 28, were seen by police in West Point, and ran through the woods and several law enforcement agencies actively looked for them Friday afternoon.

"We were looking for them they ended up passing us and came down the road and we got behind them, they jumped out and bailed out of the car," said Sgt. Tunya Brown, West Point police.

Law enforcement agencies looked for the Reed brothers around Old West Point Road and GA 103, near the edge of Harris County.

The search started at 10 a.m. Friday and after an eight hour search, their capture was made possible by a collaboration between the Lagrange Police Department K-9 unit, Harris County Sheriff Office, Troup County Sheriff Office, Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol, Valley Police Department, Lanett Police Department, Chambers County Sheriff Office, East Alabama Fire Department, and West Point Fire Department.

The Reed brothers are wanted in connection to a shooting on Aug. 2 in the 1400 block of East 12th Street in West Point.

Police say the victim was found with two gunshot wounds in his arm and lower abdomen. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.