Family, friends and fans mourn the loss of Columbus man

The Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed the victim as Hernandez Wilson, 30. Newton confirmed Thursday night that officials recovered Wilson’s body from the waters at Rotary Park before 11 p.m.

A Columbus man who died after a fall in the Chattahoochee River on Thursday night has been identified as Hernandez Wilson, 30, but he will be remembered in Columbus for his music.

He was also very involved in the community from working with the youth to hosting a weekly radio segment.



“He was on the rise. He had his focus on what he was going to do and he planned to get there, one way or another,” said Derrick Greene, Senior VP of Programming for iHeart Media.

In addition to music, Wilson had a weekly report on 98.3 The Beat. Wilson also mentored children through the K9’s Stop The Violence Foundation.



Carlo Hatcher, Wilson’s brother, says he is having a hard time accepting that he will never see his brother again. He says it was just the two of them, but that his brother was never the same after their mother passed away.



“He needed help bad. You see a person like him and you think he was a normal person," Hatcher said.

He also said his brother dealt with mental health issues and that he did everything he could to get him the help that he needed.

"I tried to get him help before this happen, but it is still not clear from police what happened Thursday night at the river," Hatcher said.



Even though Wilson is gone, Dorthea Jennings, co-founder of K9 Studios, believes his spirit will live on through his music. K9 Studios is where Wilson recorded most of his music.

"He was fighting things that most normal people couldn’t fight, but he still had a smile on his face. So, if he can get through it, we all can go through it," said Dorthea Jennings, co-founder of K9 Studios.

Police say Wilson's body was sent to Atlanta for autopsy.

