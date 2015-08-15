Peace rally to bring all races together held in Columbus

Economic and social equality are just some of the areas organizations want for their communities. A motivational rally to bring all races together was held Saturday in Columbus.

Many people who participated in the rally are family members of victims of those who have faced some sort of injustices. They are calling for something new or at least some kind of change in the communities in which they live.

"Economic justice, we want equality, freedom," said Antonio Carter, President and Founder of National Joshua Generation.

"By asking the question, 'what do you stand for?' You're asking yourself: are you going to allow for things to continue to be the same, or do you want to see change," said LaTasha Hicks of the Local Organizing Committee.

The Local Organizing Committee says this motivational rally, Justice for Columbus, is getting the community prepped up for the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March in October. The 2015 march is targeting men and women and people of all races.

"It's not a black or white thing, its a justice thing. Latinos and other races have experienced lots of injustices just the same as African American," said Hicks.

While there have been many incidents of what some may call injustices on African Americans around the country, some are dealing with some of those same issues in Columbus.

The parents of Zikarious Flint, who was shot and killed by a Columbus State University police officers spoke to the crowd. They're still seeking answers about their son's death.

His mother spoke from the podium. "It is a slap in our face, it's an insults and it's disrespect, disregarded and thrown away. We are here to ask our community to get behind us."

Supporters say it takes everyone, from all backgrounds and races working together for change.

"You have to continue to chip away and you have to get one victory at a time," said Carter.

After the church rally at First African Baptist Church, participants marched through the nearby streets of Columbus.The Local Organizing Committee says they will continue to hold rallies and events leading up to the Million Man March on Oct. 10 in Washington, DC.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.