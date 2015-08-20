Fort Benning silences social media critics of Ranger-qualified women

The two women Ranger-students who passed the strenuous leadership course to become Army Ranger-certified spoke for the first time on Thursday.

1st Lt. Shaye Haver (L) and Capt. Kristen Griest (R) in their West Point photographs. (Source: West Point - The U.S. Military Academy/Facebook)

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – The members of our nation’s military are tough and don’t take much grief from anyone – that’s from the very top and filters through their social media platforms.

Since the announcement that two women are among the 96 Army Ranger-certified soldiers was made on Aug. 18, many flooded both Fort Benning’s social media accounts with misogynistic and sexists comments - as well as positive well-wishes.

"Thank you for the overwhelming support for our newest Rangers! All 96 soon to be tabbed Ranger graduates have overcome demanding physical, mental and environmental challenges to gain this momentous achievement in their careers. #FBGA #USArmy #Ranger," the post wrote online.

The Army post's social media team has already received praise for their curt and poised responses across the internet. Many of the comments have been deleted on the Fort Benning Facebook page, but Twitter user Katana Pen captured many of the comments from Facebook.

“What do you call a woman who finishes Ranger School? A Ranger. #Army,” Pen tweeted.

Although they will be able to wear their designated Ranger tab on their uniforms, the 96 graduates aren’t official Rangers yet.

The class started off with 19 women and 381 men on April 20, 2015.

Capt. Kristen Griest, of Orange, CT, and 1st Let. Shaye Haver, of Copperas Cove, TX are the first two women to successfully complete Army Ranger school.

Unlike male graduates of the program, the Griest and Haver are unable to apply to join the 75th Ranger Regiment, the Army’s elite special operations force. This was the first year women were permitted to join the Ranger School course.

The 96 Ranger-qualified soldiers will graduate at Fort Benning on Friday.

