Columbus woman celebrates 100th birthday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A lady who just celebrated her 100th birthday says eating her vegetables contributes to her long life.

The staff at the Muscogee County Nursing Home and family members of Daisy Moss gave her a birthday party, and she received plenty of goodies as a part of the celebration.

Ms. Daisy has several hobbies, but overall she loves to sing.

She also enjoys reading about history and spending time with her grandchildren.

