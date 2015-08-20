Family defends Columbus man charged in daughter's death

Troy Barfield was arrested on August 16 after his 5-month-old baby was found deceased.



Barfield told detectives before he went to bed, he wrapped his daughter in a comforter tightly with only her head exposed, laid her in a chair on her side and placed a pillow behind her back, then he went to sleep.



Detectives say at some point during the night, Summer rolled onto her face suffocating herself and was found unresponsive by Barfield's father.

The prosecutor said Barfield should have known that these sleeping conditions were "unsuitable" for an infant and told the judge Barfield should be responsible for his "criminal negligence."

Barfield's mother disagreed.



"If her daddy laid that blanket down and when it first went over her, she immediately calmed down and knew that she was safe. That is how he swaddled her and that is what he did that night." Barfield's mother told the judge.



Natasha Simpkins, Summer’s mother, told the judge she doesn't think Troy intentionally hurt their daughter.



"It was all an accident. He didn't mean to. He was just trying to do what he thought was best for her to make sure she was safe that night." Simpkins said.



Barfield's attorney requested the involuntary manslaughter be reduced from a felony charge to a misdemeanor. His request was declined by the prosecutor.



The judge placed a $10,000 bond for the involuntary manslaughter charge and a $5,000 bond for the cruelty to children in the first-degree charge.



Barfield's next hearing will be in Superior Court, a date will be set in a few weeks. Police officials say Barfield bonded out shortly after court ended.

