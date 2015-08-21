WATCH: Ranger School graduation at Fort Benning

The Army Ranger candidates marching around Victory Pond as their graduation day arrives. (Source: Emilie Arroyo/WTVM)

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – The 96 soldiers who went through the more than 60-day leadership course for the U.S. Army’s elite unit of Rangers will graduate on Friday.

The Army Ranger Class 8-15 will receive their tabs during a graduation ceremony at Victory Pond on Fort Benning.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. EST with a Rangers in Action demonstration, with the graduation beginning at 11 a.m. EST.

This is the first gender-integrated Ranger course, and the graduating class includes the first two women to complete the course. Nineteen women and 381 men started Ranger Class 08-15 on April 20.

