Uptown Columbus announces upcoming events

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus hosted a fall press event Friday morning to discuss its upcoming events for the fall and spring.

They will continue their annual events including the Fall Concert Series and the Blues, Brews and Q Festival. For the very first time Uptown Columbus will partner with food trucks in the Valley and in Atlanta for their Food Truck Festival.

Activities will be available for everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley!

“What Uptown is doing with our events is trying to find something for everybody whether you’re a foodie or a music lover or you like to walk your dog, whatever it may be we are trying to have an event for it or a place to come down and need to visit every single weekend," Rebecca Zajac said, Vice President of Marketing and Communication for Uptown Columbus.

The press event also discussed valet parking coming to Uptown, but that start date has not been determined. For a list of upcoming events please click here.

