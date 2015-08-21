Hometown Spirit - Week 0 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Hometown Spirit - Week 0

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(WTVM) – Hometown Spirit kicks off for real next week – but that’s not slowing down high school football season kicking off this week!

See all of the games happening in our area:

Aug. 20

Columbus 37
Jordan 25 
 

Aug. 21

Calvary Christian 62
Young Americans 7

Shaw 39 
Luella 14

Kendrick 24
Stewart Co. 0 

Mt. Pisgah Christian 27
Brookstone 21 

LaGrange 44
Callaway 20 

Heritage Newnan 28 
Flint River 14

Smiths Station 41 
Americus Sumter 13

Stockbridge 13
Central 7 

Valley 35
Lanett 6

Central Talbotton 28
Baconton 26

Opelika 34
Hillcrest 20 

Auburn 45
Gadsden City 38

Aug. 22

Tri-Cities 47
Hardaway 21

Carver-Columbus 28
Carver-ATL 24 

