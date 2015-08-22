Pro-life activists take a stand against Planned Parenthood

Some are wondering why putting a halt on government spending for Planned Parenthood is causing lots of controversy.

A rally was held in Columbus on Saturday, urging lawmakers to take some kind of action.

"We want to protest and draw attention to an organization that decapitates and dismembers human beings, which of course is Planned Parenthood," said Lincoln Brandenburg of Center for Bio-Ethical Reform.

It wasn't hard to miss the rally off Veterans Parkway in Columbus. A crowd of more than 200 gathered as part of the National Day of Protest taking place at all Planned Parenthood locations across the country.

"Put pressure on our lawmakers to change the law, but we also want to change the hearts and minds of our fellow citizens and show them this is what Planned Parenthood and abortion providers do," Brandenburg said.

Georgia State Senator Josh McKoon spoke to the pro-life activists from churches and nonprofit organizations. They want the government to defund the organization that receives $500 million from taxpayers annually.

"Before the session begins to make sure not one state tax payer dollar ever goes to Planned Parenthood again," McKoon said.

Recent undercover videos released by the Center for Medical Progress allegedly reveals Planned Parenthood executives talking about the harvesting and sale of the body parts of unborn fetuses for medical research.

After hearing about the rally on social media, Kelsey Graydon picked up a sign and join in.

"I think that Planned Parenthood for one has put a lot of information out there that's false and I want people to know the truth," said Graydon.

Marilyn House also feels it's her duty to help make a change to help others.

"Trying to save babies, want to save all the babies that we can. Too many babies are aborted and that's not what God intended," said Marilyn House.

While these people are continuing their efforts, the government is split on their decision to stop federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

The videos are being investigated and Planned Parenthood has maintain they have not done anything wrong.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley cited secretly recorded videos released by an anti-abortion group showing Planned Parenthood officials describing how they provide aborted fetus tissue for medical research as his reason for pulling funding.

There are no Planned Parenthood in Columbus, but several organizations, such as Chattahoochee Valley United for Life and Seneca Choices for Life, occasionally protest at an abortion clinic on Rosemont Drive. From their efforts, they have saved 99 babies.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.