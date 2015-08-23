Suspected car thief threatens to shoot witness

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A witness comes face to face with an allege car thief and the encounter turned scary.

According to the police report, 56-year-old William Watson threatened to shoot and tried to punch the witness. Watson was approached as he allegedly stole a black, 4-door, 2013 Hyundai Genesis.

The car was taken from the Grease Monkey, an automotive oil change center, located at 6028 Veterans Parkway.

It happened Saturday around 1:30 a.m. Watson was apprehended near the scene by police.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.