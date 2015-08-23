College officials offer advice to education expenses

As college students head back to campus around the U.S., some are worrying about all the expenses that comes with getting an education.

Christian Lupton is preparing for a full load this semester. He's says a book for one of his classes will cost him $130.

"I'm an accounting major and I have six classes this semester. Six books and each book is probably over $200 to $300, depending on the course of the subject," said Lupton.

The junior at Columbus State University says the costs of books rise each academic year. Renting a book or using a digital or used book can sometime cut down the cost, but those options are not always the most effective.

"The teacher's require you to have the book by the second class and they are assigning homework the first week. It kind of ties your hand when it comes to ordering books and have to wait a couple of days for shipping to arrive to you. So you have to come to a bookstore where books come at a premium," said Lupton.

Many students like Christian are faced with the same financial dilemma every day. The campus bookstore offers buy-back programs and other options for students.

"Financial aid normally doesn't come in until the second week of school. So they can put a credit up against that up to $800 that they can get their books for the first day of school," said Mike Morgan, CSU Bookstore Manager.

Buying books and supplies can range in cost up to $1,000 per semester, but financial aid officials say it's important to think about other college expenses.

"It's important to know where your monthly budget is going to be for any incidental expenses, like extra food and additional school supplies after you purchased books, additional transportation funds and other items," said Russ Romandini, Director of Financial Aid and Enrollment.

School officials say planning ahead, part-time jobs and being financially conservative can lower a student's expenses down the road. The average education cost in the U.S. is $14,000, but going to college in Denmark will cost $530.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.