Former President George W. Bush and Ret. Gen. Stanley McChrystal visits Columbus

Former President George W. Bush and members of his family were in Columbus Monday afternoon.

Members of the Bush family including George W., Laura, and Barbara Bush addressed attendees of the 10th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum.

The event was also packed with other prominent figures in both the country and regionally.

"Now a boss will direct you what you need to do, but a coach will actually lead you and show you what you're supposed to do," said Pastor Tom Mullins as he discussed how acting like a coach instead of a bossy dictator is one way you can get the most from your employees, and lead a successful business or work environment.



"We're streaming this live on campus for our students so they can hear these speakers as well," said Ed Helton, Executive Director of Leadership Development.



CSU students had the opportunity to hear motivational leaders at the Jim Blanchard leadership forum from the comfort of their dorm rooms, and with this event's history of a star-studded line up, they might want to tune in.

"Secretary of state Condeliza Rice, and Colin Powell and some of those others, and so what we're trying to do is the vision of

Blanchard to bring the best and brightest minds to Columbus," said Helton.



To celebrate the 10th anniversary of this event, where big names have brought insight to the Valley, organizers have scheduled a variety of leaders, from Pulitzer Prize winners to a former commander in chief.



"President Bush and his family have left a legacy, and so that will be thematic, how you leading so you leave and imprint and value of your life," said Helton.

There will be more expert presentations on Tuesday, one from General Stanley McChrystal, former commander of U.S. and International forces in Afghanistan.

