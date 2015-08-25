10 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina hitting land

Tuesday marks 10 years since Hurricane Katrina first made land fall in Florida as a category one storm, before then crossing the gulf, growing and claiming thousands of lives in Louisiana.

Many people know how Katrina devastated New Orleans, but some may not know it also claimed lives in Georgia and Alabama.

"At one time I did consider myself a survivor, now it's just you know, I'm from New Orleans, I mean it's what we do," said Jerome Hubbard who lived through the natural disaster.



While time has softened the trauma of being stranded on his roof, surrounded by flood water, the memories of destruction stay vivid for Hubbard.



"There was a point where I was up to my neck, in water, standing at 6'2," said Hubbard.



For the more than 1,500 Louisiana residents who lost their lives, a heroic rescue never came, or came too late.

In addition to the staggering death toll, Hurricane Katrina caused billions of dollars in damage across Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

"Of course once it got back out over the gulf, the very warm waters helped to kind of fuel it's energies and it really strengthened in a big way," said News Leader 9's Chief meteorologist Derek Kinkade.



Kinkade explains that the Valley is typically sheltered from the brunt of hurricanes, as most coastal locations take the biggest hits, but that doesn't mean we're completely in the clear.

Numbers from FEMA show Katrina caused directly or indirectly two deaths in Georgia and two in Alabama.

With Hurricane season lasting until the end of November, experts explain that we could see some secondary effects from future storms.



"Flooding rains, the possibility of tornadoes, and also fairly gust winds," said Kinkade.

Experts recommend having a survival kit in the home in case power outages or flooding, including a supply of food, water, and batteries.

