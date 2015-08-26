SLIDESHOW: Wednesday is National Dog Day

Apollo and Bowser, the official animal mascots of the WTVM web team, are lounging in anticipation of #NationalDogDay treats. (Source: Tanita Gaither/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Do you have a fur-ever friend that you’d like to celebrate?

You’re in luck – Wednesday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day!

Let’s celebrate man’s best friend – submit pictures of your pooch to pix@wtvm.com to be included in a slideshow!

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Colleen Page, pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate. In addition to National Dog Day, there are days of honor for puppies, mutts, cats and all of the animals you love as members of your family.

Ways to celebrate include giving small donations to local pet shelters and even giving a loving dog at a shelter a fur-ever home! To learn more about National Dog Day, click here.

Give your dogs a good belly rub and lots of treats on this day.

