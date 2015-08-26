Metra ready to put improvement plan in motion

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Metra, Columbus's public transit system, is clocking more than a million rides so far this year. That number is expected to increase with additional routes and extended hours as part of a $22.4 million enhancement project.

The money is being channeled through the Transportation Investment Act or TSPLOST. Voters gave a thumbs up at the ballot box last June, making Columbus among a few Georgia municipalities to say ‘yes’ to the plan.

Customers can look forward to single routes instead of taking multiple buses just to get to one destination.



“I buy two passes for 65 cents each at the senior rate to get from Rosehill on Route 9 to St. Mary’s Road,“ said Brenda Rigdon, who has been taking the buses for 20 years.

Rigdon says the price is not bad compared to what it would cost if she used her own car to take that same route.



City planning director Rick Jones provided the final plan in a PowerPoint presentation to city council on Tuesday night. New buses will be added to the existing fleet, which will require new drivers.

Some of the general recommendations include:

Maintain access for riders who consistently ride the service.

Offer Connections to bike-sharing, car sharing and taxis

Strive to operate all routes at 30 or 60 minute intervals

The project is expected to take three years to complete and work is expected to being immediately.

