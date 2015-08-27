SLIDESHOW: Friday is National College Colors Day - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Friday is National College Colors Day

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's time to dust off the colors of your alma mater and shake your pom-poms - Friday, Sept. 4 is National College Colors Day. 

Across the country, people wear their school colors to show off their pride in the workplace - and we want you to show us your pride to be featured in a slideshow and on-air, beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday. 

Email your snapshots to pix@wtvm.com! Be true to your school and send us your pictures! 

  • YOUR TURN ON 9

  • What is your favorite college football team?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Georgia Bulldogs
    25%
    80 votes
    Auburn Tigers
    26%
    84 votes
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    29%
    91 votes
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    1%
    4 votes
    Florida State Seminoles
    2%
    5 votes
    Florida Gators
    3%
    8 votes
    Tennessee Volunteers
    3%
    9 votes
    Clemson Tigers
    1%
    2 votes
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    2%
    5 votes
    None/Different team
    10%
    31 votes
