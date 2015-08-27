LaGrange man charged with murder in baby's death

A LaGrange man has been charged in connection to the death of a 4-month-old baby boy earlier this week.

Brandon Heard, 30, is charged with first degree murder and first-degree cruelty to children in the death of Skylar King.

Officers from LaGrange Police Department responded to 1515 Hogansville Road on Tuesday around 3 p.m. in reference to a child not breathing. Officers arrived and located Skylar, who was unresponsive.

EMS and LaGrange Fire personnel responded and performed emergency live saving procedures and immediately transported the child to the West Georgia Medical Center. Skylar was pronounced deceased within an hour of his arrival at the emergency room.

An autopsy was completed at the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Lab in Atlanta. The autopsy determined that the child died as a result of blunt impact injuries of the head. The death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives with the LaGrange Police Department determined that the injury was inflicted by Heard.

Heard was the boyfriend of King’s mother, Tawana King, and was responsible for the care of the child while the mother worked.

Heard was arrested at the LaGrange Police Department on Thursday and charged with murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

Heard was transported to the Troup County Jail where he will be held until a court hearing is conducted.

