Hometown Spirit Week 1: GOTW - Carver @ Spencer

Hometown Spirit Week 1: GOTW - Carver @ Spencer

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It’s finally here – the first official week of Hometown Spirit kicks off for 2015.

And we have a great Game of the Week to help start us off – Carver at Spencer tonight in Columbus for the 53rd Heritage Bowl.

Don’t forget to join us on-air, beginning at 5 p.m. EST for our live coverage at the stadium – where we’ll be joined by the Spencer High School cheerleaders as they gear up for the home bout.

Here are the rest of the games, beginning with Thursday’s finals (Teams listed as visitor @ home; parentheses indicate stadium):

Thursday     

B.E.S.T Academy @ Callaway (Callaway)

Chattahoochee County @ Hardaway (McClung Memorial)

Kendrick @ Northside (Kinnett)

Lakeside @ Springwood (Springwood)

Friday     

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Carver 21
Spencer 7

Northgate 45
Shaw 0 

LaGrange 35
Troup 7

Marion Co. 40 
Miller Co. 6 

Hardaway 33
Chatt. Co. 30 

Northside 35
Kendrick 0 

Callaway 30 
BEST Academy 14

Opelika 31 
Auburn 30 

Central 45 
Harris Co. 6 

Smiths Station 31
Dothan 28 

Eufaula 61
Russell Co 6 

Lanett 35
Notasulga 14

Glenwood 68
Sherwood 0 

Central Talbotton 30 
Crawford Co 21 

East Laurens 35
Taylor Co 34

Pacelli 35 
Mount de Sales Academy 17 

Calvary Christian 37 
Fullington 0 

Trinity Sharpsburg 14 
Flint River 6 

Woodland 43
Beulah 0 

You can watch all of the highlight’s from Friday’s games on Sports Overtime with Dave Platta and Paul Stockman at 11:15 p.m. EST on News Leader 9.

And don’t forget to show us your Hometown Spirit on social media – tweet and tag us on Facebook by using #SportsOT9, #HomeTownSpirit or #SportsLeader9.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

