Hometown Spirit Week 1: GOTW - Carver @ Spencer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It’s finally here – the first official week of Hometown Spirit kicks off for 2015.

And we have a great Game of the Week to help start us off – Carver at Spencer tonight in Columbus for the 53rd Heritage Bowl.

Don’t forget to join us on-air, beginning at 5 p.m. EST for our live coverage at the stadium – where we’ll be joined by the Spencer High School cheerleaders as they gear up for the home bout.

Here are the rest of the games, beginning with Thursday’s finals (Teams listed as visitor @ home; parentheses indicate stadium):

Thursday

B.E.S.T Academy @ Callaway (Callaway)

Chattahoochee County @ Hardaway (McClung Memorial)

Kendrick @ Northside (Kinnett)

Lakeside @ Springwood (Springwood)

Friday

GAME OF THE WEEK:



Carver 21

Spencer 7



Northgate 45

Shaw 0



LaGrange 35

Troup 7



Marion Co. 40

Miller Co. 6



Hardaway 33

Chatt. Co. 30



Northside 35

Kendrick 0



Callaway 30

BEST Academy 14



Opelika 31

Auburn 30



Central 45

Harris Co. 6



Smiths Station 31

Dothan 28



Eufaula 61

Russell Co 6



Lanett 35

Notasulga 14



Glenwood 68

Sherwood 0



Central Talbotton 30

Crawford Co 21



East Laurens 35

Taylor Co 34



Pacelli 35

Mount de Sales Academy 17



Calvary Christian 37

Fullington 0



Trinity Sharpsburg 14

Flint River 6



Woodland 43

Beulah 0

You can watch all of the highlight’s from Friday’s games on Sports Overtime with Dave Platta and Paul Stockman at 11:15 p.m. EST on News Leader 9.

And don’t forget to show us your Hometown Spirit on social media – tweet and tag us on Facebook by using #SportsOT9, #HomeTownSpirit or #SportsLeader9.

