Newest Ranger School class has 104 students moving to third phase

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Just one week after the class that included the first two women to graduate from the Army’s elite leadership course, another phase has already started.

Fort Benning announced on Friday said 104 new Ranger school candidates – including one woman – have met the qualifications to pass the mountain phase to the swamp phase.

The swamp phase is the third and final phase of Ranger school, located at Camp Rudder, FL. They will begin the phase on Aug. 29.

From this cycle, 45 men will be given a second chance at Ranger school.

Students who meet the standards of the Swamp Phase will travel to Fort Benning, GA on Sept. 18 to graduate at Victory Pond.

Capt. Kristen Griest, of Orange, CT, and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, of Copperas Cove, TX were among the group of 96 Ranger-qualified soldiers who graduated as part of Ranger School Class 08-15 on Aug. 21. They are the first two women to graduate from the fully gender-integrated Ranger School course.

