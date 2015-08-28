Experts recommend making severe weather kits

People across the country took the time this week to remember the devastation and lives lost from Hurricane Katrina a decade ago.

While the Valley is typically sheltered from the brunt of hurricanes and tropical storms, weather experts say we still experienced secondary effects of Katrina's fury.

There were two deaths in both Georgia and Alabama from direct and indirect Katrina damage, which is one of the reasons experts say families in the Valley should have a survival kit at home even if we aren't in a storm's direct trajectory.

"Hurricane Katrina produced the most tornadoes ever in one day in the month of August for Georgia because that's typically not something we see in the summer time, we don't typically have tornadoes unless it comes with a tropical system," said News Leader 9's Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade.



Be Ready Georgia encourages families to make their own emergency kit, including:

One gallon of water per person, per day, for at least three days

A 3-day supply of non-perishable food

A can opener, to open canned products

A radio

A Flashlight with batteries

A first aid kit

A whistle, to signal for help

A face mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting

Towelettes and garbage bag, for hygiene purposes

A wrench or pliers, to turn off utilities

Local maps

"Whether that be a tornado, whether that be a land falling hurricane, an ice storm, whatever, it's always great to be self sufficient at home," said Kinkade.



Some additional items you might want to consider including are:

Prescription medications and glasses

Infant supplies

Pet food and supplies

A new study by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency shows more than three out of four Georgians are at least somewhat prepared for an emergency but have not taken all the steps, like making a survival kit

