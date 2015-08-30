LaGrange man shot, killed early Sunday; LPD seek description of murder suspect

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is now investigating a murder following an early morning shooting that left one man dead, and no clues on who the murder suspect is.

According to a LaGrange Police Department press release, Tobias Ogletree, 24, of LaGrange, was shot at the Good Times Bar and Grill, located at 1014 Hogansville Road. Ogletree had a gunshot wound in the back, and had been shot inside the bar around 3:11 a.m. on Sunday.

Ogletree was transported to West Georgia Medical Center ER, where we was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene told law enforcement that there were at least two gunshots heard inside the bar, causing the crowd inside to leave.

Police have not obtained a name or a description for the possible suspect, but are currently investigating the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime or know the location of the suspect, you are asked to call the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County CrimeStoppers.

