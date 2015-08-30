Columbus teen missing since Aug. 28 has been located - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Columbus teen missing since Aug. 28 has been located

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A teenager that has been missing since Friday, Aug. 28 has been found, according to CPD Lt. Fitzpatrick Dent.

Mercedes Mims Nwogbo, 14, disappeared Friday afternoon following school.

Details are limited at this time about where the teen was while she was missing. Check back for more updates

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly