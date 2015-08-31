3 additional arrests made in murder of Kenneth Spice

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said that law enforcement have made three additional arrests in the murder of Kenneth Michael Spice.

Smith said that Alex Ezekiel Everett, 20, of Greenville, GA, was arrested on Aug. 26. He was charged with malice murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another. Everett is the brother of Timiquae Slanton.

Dionte Quartez Favors, 22, also of Greenville, GA, was charged with malice murder and concealing the death of another. He was arrested on Aug. 27.

Keyon Derrell Marshall, 20, of Greenville, GA, was charged with tampering with evidence, and was arrested on Aug. 24.

On Aug. 18, Meriwether Co. Sheriff’s Office said they arrested their first suspect, Slaton, 22, of Newnan, GA, after evidence at the crime scene led to him being a suspect; Slanton was charged with malice murder and armed robbery. Slanton and Spice previously worked together at Yamaha in Newnan.

All of the suspects, with the exception of Keyon Marshall, are being held without bond on the charges stated. Marshall’s bond has been set at $20,000.

Smith said that because of the nature of the crimes, the suspects are being held at various jail facilities.

“Our investigators have worked diligently tracking down all leads in this case as they have come available. They have developed a tremendous amount of evidence in this case and that will increase once we get our remaining crime lab results back. I stated previously that just because an arrest has been made does not mean that we are through with this case. The additional arrest made shows that to be self-evident.” Sheriff Smith advised.

Spice’s body was found in a wooded are on June 15; he had been reported missing from Coweta County by his family on June 16, and family members said they had not been in contact with him since June 10. It had been determined that Spice died of a gunshot wound.

