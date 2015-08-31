Family thinks missing teen is being held against her will

A teenager that has been missing since Friday, Aug. 28 has been found, according to CPD Lt. Fitzpatrick Dent.

A teenager that has been missing since Friday, Aug. 28 has been found, according to CPD Lt. Fitzpatrick Dent.

Columbus, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus teen was reported missing Friday when she didn’t come home after school.



Mercedes Mims Nwogbo, 14, was last seen getting on the school shuttle at Edgewood Student Services Center where she attends an alternative school.

“Right now I’m really worried that she met someone on social media on her own free will, left with them but now that she is in trouble. It’s been over 48 hours and this is out of character for Mercedes,” said Lolesha Nwogbo, Mercedes’ mother.

Lieutenant Dent-Fitzpatrick says at this time the Columbus Police Department doesn’t have any evidence to treat this case as an abduction or a kidnapping.

“It looks like it could be a runaway based on what we are gathering from family and social media,” Lt. Dent-Fitzpatrick said.

Lolesha says that her daughter has run away in the past but it was only overnight.

“This is still a child who is missing so we are going to take everything into consideration. We are going to look at every lead… we’re going to investigate those leads and then we put everything together. Once we start putting things together if it is determined or if those factors are leading towards her being abducted or kidnapped that’s when we start actively investigating it that way,” Lt. Dent-Fitzpatrick said.

Mercedes’ mother says her daughter has missed church and a day of school, none of her friends have heard from her and the 14-year-old-girl who is always on social media has not updated any of her pages.

Mercedes stands about 5'7" with brown eyes and black hair. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Mercedes Mims Nwogbo they are encouraged to call the special victims unit 706-653-3449.



Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.