Teen dies after police tasing incident

A police tasing incident turned deadly for one Columbus teen Monday morning. Officials say that teen tried fleeing after a high speed chase came to an end.

Harris County officials say Columbus officers contacted them requesting support in a chase headed their way at around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour, Harris County officials say they used spike strips to stop a high speed chase involving 18-year-old Nicholas Tanner Dyksma, after Columbus officials told them Dyksma was traveling towards Harris County on Highway 27.

Officials say once the trap slowed Dyksma's car to 5 miles per hour, they pulled up beside his truck. Dyksma then allegedly hit the squad car flanking him, leading them to a ditch.

Officials say Dyksma was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center after being tased when he allegedly tried fleeing from officers once his truck came to a stop.

"Preliminary after interviewing all the deputies on the scene, and looking at the footage of the vehicle cameras that we have, it appears that all our policies were followed," said Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley.

Officials tell us the teen was being followed by Columbus Police after a situation at a Circle K gas station, but when the chase lead towards Harris County, CPD called in for backup.

Officials say responding deputies and EMS responders tried CPR once they noticed the suspect was in distress.

The GBI is currently investigating the incident.

