Sheriff's dept. adds pink truck to fleet in honor of breast cancer awareness

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has a special new addition to its fleet of vehicles.

The department debuted a new armored truck, which was wrapped in pink to commemorate breast cancer awareness.

It was a surprise for Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley, who wasn't expecting the vehicle to be ready until later.

Sheriff Jolley said the idea was born out of a conversation he’d had with other law enforcement officials about doing something to recognize breast cancer awareness and said the new vehicle had generated a lot of excitement in the department.

“Once we started decking it out, one of my deputy's Christy Elliot jumped up to the plate and was ecstatic about it being her vehicle. I am honored about her driving out vehicle,” said Sheriff Jolley.

The sheriff also says that cancer awareness is a focus of the community in Harris County and he was happy to do something that reflected that focus.

In addition to using the car for patrols, the department also plans to feature the vehicle at community events as well.

Monday's unveiling comes a month before Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is recognized in October.

