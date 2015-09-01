AL Gov. announces second special session to begin Sept. 8

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) – The officer of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley announced that the second special session for the general fund budget will begin the day after Labor Day, Sept. 8.

The session will begin at 5 p.m. CST.

“The start of Fiscal Year 2016 is quickly approaching, and there is still no General Fund Budget in place for state agencies to operate,” Bentley said. “There is still time remaining to pass a budget that does not drastically cut state services which will impact Alabamians. I look forward to working with lawmakers over the next few weeks to bring about real change in the way we fund state government moving forward.”

Governor Bentley informed Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard and Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh of the date for the Special Session earlier on Tuesday.

The Governor’s call for items to be addressed in the Second Special Session will be released later this week.

The first special session ended in August without reaching a budget agreement.

