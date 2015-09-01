Columbus organization helps homeless veterans

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A local organization is helping homeless veterans get back on track. The Plummer Home, founded in 2010 is a transitional living center for homeless men with a focus on providing housing for homeless veterans.

“Sometimes you just need help,” says disabled veteran Steven Hamilton.

Hamilton says he suffers from a medical condition called degenerative disc disease that prevents him from being able to do a lot of the manual labor he use to do.

Hamilton says he applied for disability income, but has not yet been approved. In the meantime, he says he needed a place to rest his head.

“You need a place where you can balance yourself out and be steady,” and Hamilton says The Plummer Home has provided him with just that.

The transitional living center is a Christian based organization that is made up of two houses on 18th street in Columbus, and it can house up to 17 men at a time. The men are required to pay $400 a month for rent; something management says helps them develop rental history.

If the men are unemployed or disabled and unable to work, local agencies like the Salvation Army will usually step up and sponsor the veteran.

The Plummer Home was founded in 2010 by Reverend Roy George Plummer, a retired army colonel and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Church. The home is currently managed by Charles Bauknight who says it hurts him to see a homeless vet because he too is a veteran.

“Any veteran is eligible. It doesn’t matter if he has had disabilities or whether he’s been incarcerated, he qualifies for The Plummer Home.” Said Bauknight.

The Plummer Home has four beds open at this time, so if you are eligible to live here please call (706) 761-1761. You may also call to sponsor a veteran by making a tax deductible donation,

