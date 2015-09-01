School officials defuse gun threat on social media

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A threat posted on social media by a Shaw High School student sent a handful of parents into a frenzy on Tuesday morning.

"You know it scares me to death. This craziness that goes on, it's just frightening,” said Phyllis Wahlert.

A frantic viewer sent us a message stating that a 10th grader posted on social media saying he was going to "shoot everyone at school because he was tired of being bullied." Principal Michael Barden said parents need to monitor what their children are posting on social media.

"Remember the “E” in electronics stands for evidence and if you don't want your grandma reading it don't post it because it never goes away," Barden stated.

Administrators received word about the post early Tuesday morning and had the situation under wraps by 7 a.m.

"There was no danger to Shaw High school whatsoever; I just encourage parents to monitor what your kids post online."

Communications Director Valerie Fuller says all students and parents should review the Muscogee County School District's handbook and Code of Conduct. She points out page 50, Rule 6 where it talks about dangerous weapons and instruments.

"They need to know the potential consequences, whether it's a threat, inappropriate item that they may bring to school, that they may not even be aware that they have on them,” explained Fuller.

The student was charged with disruption of public school, a misdemeanor. The punishment carries up to a year in jail and or a $1,000 fine and possible expulsion from school.

The principal also says there was no evidence the student was being bullied, but he was very remorseful about what he had posted, according to Barden.

