Teen's mother recounts her son's tragic death - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Teen's mother recounts her son's tragic death

COLUMBUS, GA (WTMV) - A month after the tragic death of 17-year old-Romel Dill, his mother is still trying to understand the ordeal. 

"The night before, I dropped him off at a friend’s house. I got a text about 12:02 a.m. and he said, ‘Ma, I'm going to be late coming home."

Two hours later on August 6, Dill decided to leave that friend’s house on Wellborn Drive off Forrest Road and walk home. His mom said the trek takes about an hour on foot.

“He knew I was a single mom and he always tried to look after me. He didn’t want to wake me up to come get him, although he knew I would have. I knew the friend's mother would bring him home as well." 

Sometime before 3 a.m. the hit and run happened near Dimon Magnet Academy. By 7 a.m. his body had been discovered by a passerby.      

His mother drove past the scene on Steam Mill Road, not knowing that it was her own son who had been hit and killed.  His body was still lying on the side of the road, just three blocks from their home.

"I instantly detoured and I was thinking, I wonder what happened," stated the mother, who wants to remain anonymous. 

She then called her son's phone and a strange voice answered.

"An officer answered and I said, ‘Romel.’ He said, ’What’s his full name and birth date?’ I told him and said, ‘Can I speak to Romel, please?' He said, ‘I don't have all the answers right now. Can I get your name and number and I'll call you back?’"

She didn't wait for that call; she went back to the scene and heard the painful news. 

“I didn't want hear that my son was dead.”

The family then began to plan the funeral and took Romel home to Chicago to be buried.   

Now, almost a month later, his mother tries to remember the good times they shared. 

“I found an assignment that he wrote for school and it was about ‘who is your greatest inspiration’...and it was his mom and I was just in tears,” stated the mother.

Romel's mother says he was a very upbeat and happy person and didn't like to see anyone around down in their spirits. His goal was to become a professional baseball player.
  
The driver, Edward Law, has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly