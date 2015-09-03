New AL law gives minors more gun rights

(WTVM) - New gun laws just took effect in Alabama this week, and House Bill 47 stirred up controversies on the topic of mental illness and gun control. However, what people aren't talking about is what the new law means for minors.

According to the new law, people under the age of 18 will now be allowed to possess and own a pistol if he or she has consent of a parent or legal guardian.

However, that adult cannot be prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Alabama State Representative Chris England says the law is designed for minors who use a firearm for organized competition with non-profit groups. The law is also designed for minors who hunt where permitted with a parent or guardian or in the Armed Services.

Under House Bill 47, minors can also legally possess a weapon on their parents property.

