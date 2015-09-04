Video: Brad Paisley's newest music video features AU, Bama mascots

Aubie the Tiger is one of two dozen NCAA mascots featured in Brad Paisley's latest music video. (Source: Brad Paisley Vevo/YouTube)

(WTVM) – It’s baaaaack - college football has returned for the 2015 season.

In the image of our love for the game, country music superstar Brad Paisley released his recent music video “Country Nation,” from his current album “Moonshine in the Trunk,” and it features a few of the country's most beloved collegiate mascots.

The music video, shot inside Vanderbilt University’s stadium in Nashville, stars more than two dozen NCAA mascots, including Auburn's Aubie the Tiger, Alabama’s Big Al, LSU’s Mike the Tiger, Arkansas’s Big Red, Georgia Tech's Buzz and others.

Even Bobblehead Brad’s – Paisley’s concert mascot – makes an appearance in the video, dropping back to pass in the mascot's game of football. The song’s lyrics reflect on America’s love of college football and the blue-collar work ethic of the game's fans.

Mobile users: You can view the video by clicking here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.