Child inside getaway car of LaGrange armed robbery; 2 arrested

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – A man and a woman were arrested in LaGrange on Thursday after a police chase ended following an alleged armed robbery pursuit – and a child was in the backseat of the getaway car.

According to a LaGrange Police Department press release, the pair was being pursued after police were called to an armed robbery of a McDonald’s on Whitesville Road on Sept. 3 around 8:30 p.m.

Officers found the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver fled. After a short pursuit on I-85, the Georgia State Patrol stopped the car with a pit maneuver.

Once the two suspects, DaQuan Ellis, 18, and Monique Quarterman, 30, both of Manchester, GA, were taken out of the car and into police custody. Police then discovered there was an 8-year-old child in the car with them.

Prior to the chase, Ellis reportedly entered the McDonald’s with a pistol, went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Quarterman and the child were waiting in the car nearby, and they fled the scene.

Ellis and Quarterman were both taken to West Georgia Health Systems for minor injuries, and later released into police custody. The pair were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, fleeing and eluding, among other traffic-related charges.

