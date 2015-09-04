'Staycation' ideas for Labor Day weekend

Tourism is booming in the Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding areas according to business owners of local attractions.

If you think you have to go out of town to have fun this Labor Day weekend think again. At the Columbus Visitor Center there are rows and rows of brochures all with exciting things to do in our area.



"When you stay at your home, but take some time off and go explore things that you may be nearby, that's a staycation," said Rachel Crumbley with Callaway Gardens.



Crumbley explained the appeal of a staycation; it's like a vacation, but instead of traveling far for fun, you check out adventures nearby.

"Lots of people enjoy Callaway Gardens and that's a part of a staycation," said Crumbley.



The popular regional attraction has big plans this Labor Day weekend as they wrap up to their busy summer schedule, including hot air balloon rides, and free admission this Monday.



"It's a very special place here,we love our area," said Hank Arnold with the Pine Mountain Tourism Association. Arnold says business has been booming all summer, and they expect this weekend to follow suit.

In Columbus, big attractions like white water rafting and zip lining are also drawing crowds.

"We also see a lot of people who are from Columbus, Phenix City, area that are just looking for something to do that's fun and close to home," said Dan Gilbert, White Water Express President.



Another reason you might want to consider a staycation this particular weekend is deals, says Gilbert.

All weekend White Water Express will be offering reduced prices, and on select days buy one get one free specials. White water rafting tickets will be sold for $28 Saturday through Monday. On Saturday the store will offer free zip-line passes when you purchase a rafting trip, and on Sunday you can get two zip-line passes for the price of one.



"No more excuses, come out and have fun," said Gilbert.



The Columbus Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday, if you want to stop by for more staycation ideas.

