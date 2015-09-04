Churches and volunteers assist family in search of missing Phenix City man

A Phenix City family says they're not losing hope after their loved one has been missing since Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The Russell County Sheriff Office is also asking for the public's assistance in finding 21-year-old Caleb Hanson. Friday was the first major search for Hanson.

Search crews, including a local church, stepped in to help search throughout the day. They believe prayer will bring him home.

"The family let us know to be in prayer that Caleb was out a little bit to far," said Barry Danner, Pastor at First Assembly of God.

Family members of Caleb attend church at First Assembly of God in Phenix City. They called the pastor to help in the daylong search for the missing man.

"Got a number of church people, about 30 to 35 and went out and started scouring around," said Danner.

No one has seen Caleb since Wednesday. He was last seen walking in the area of Crawford Gas and Grocery toward Massey Drive. His older brother came down from Conyers on Thursday to help his parents locate their son. The longer Caleb is missing, the concern for his safety grows.



"He doesn't have food or water. That kind of supersedes everything at this moment point he's got some mental issues that he struggled with. That caused him to run in the first place. He'll go for jogs normally for an hour or two and come back. It was like a daily thing," said Aaron Hanson.



Search teams in cars, four wheelers and on foot, went door to door passing out fliers, but not before a word of prayer.



"As a pastor I advise anybody to be of a local church, because churches are able to do things that other can't do and it was good that we were one of the first entities that the Hanson family called along with some other sister churches," said Danner.



"It's really been a blessing. First Assembly especially. They really put a lot of people together, our family members and friends and Facebook," said Hanson.



The Hanson family says if Caleb is not found soon, they will turn to other options to assist in the search efforts.

"Keep doing the searches. We got some people that got some blood hounds that we can see if they can look for him,"



The search surrounds the Massey Drive area, where Caleb Hanson lives.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Russell County Sheriff's Office at (334) 298-6535 or his brother Aaron Hanson at (770) 598-5727.

