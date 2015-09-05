Mary J. Blige coming to Columbus Civic Center in October

Mary J. Blige is coming to Columbus for a Halloween concert. (Source: Promotional photos)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Queen of R&B is coming to Columbus for a performance on Oct. 31.

Multi-platinum album seller and Grammy award-winning singer Mary J. Blige will perform at the Columbus Civic Center, and tickets will go on sale on Sept. 11, Mike Blackwell confirmed earlier this week.

There will be three different ticket prices: $77, $67, and $57, plus all ticket purchases come with a download of the new album. The performance will include a full band.

Supershop Entertainment's Facebook page also confirmed that singer, reality TV star and talk show host Tamar Braxton will open for Blige.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

For more details on ticket sales, you can visit the Civic Center website by clicking here.

