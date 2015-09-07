UPDATE: Targeted Texas ref on 'bad call' hit wants to press charges

SAN ANTONIO (WTVM) – The referee who was violently targeted by two Texas high school football players says he wants to press charges, according to media reports.

The referee, identified as Robert Watts, told the Austin [TX] American-Statesman that he wants to press charges on the two John Jay San Antonio football players who went after him, allegedly for a bad call play earlier in the game. The newspaper also names the two players - sophomore linebacker Victor Rojas and senior defensive back Michael Moreno.

During a game on Sept. 4 between San Antonio John Jay High School and Marble Falls [TX] High School, it appears that two John Jay football players purposefully hit a referee standing on the defensive side of the ball, knocking his hat off as he fell to the ground; a second player made forceful contact with the referee.

John Jay lost to Marble Falls 15-9. Two players were removed from the game, but one of them wasn't even involved in the infamous play. Moreno remained in the game following the referee hit, and assessed a 15-yard penalty.

MySanAntonio.com says the two high schoolers have been suspended from school and the team as of Sunday night. Texas school officials called the play “disturbing” and they are continuing to investigate the incident. John Jay High's assistant football coach has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

But the two football players aren't going down lightly; according to San Antonio news stations KAAB and WOAI, the two football players said the referee made a racial slur toward the team that may have proceeded their actions.

The video has garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube since Sept. 5.

Mobile users: You can view the video by clicking here.

