GA mother arrested; 2 kids found covered in feces outside of home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus woman was arrested on Sept. 5, and charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct after her children were allegedly found in unclean conditions.

According to Columbus Police Department arrest and incident reports, Lisa Pearl Newsome, 26, was found inside her home, located in the 400 block of Central Circle, asleep at 1 p.m., after her children were discovered by neighbors Sunday morning.

The two children, 2 and 3 years old, were wearing diapers and “has feces on their backs,” the CPD arrest report said, when they were found shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Broadwell Drive and Walnut Street.

The neighbors that found the children cleaned them up as police searched for their mother “for several hours.” It is unclear how the children got out of their home.

The children were taken from the mother by the Department of Family and Children Services and Newsome was arrested. Newsome was charged with two counts of reckless conduct and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

Newsome will appear in recorder’s court on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.

