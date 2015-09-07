WTVM asks kids what Labor Day means

On Monday, Sept. 7, we celebrate Labor Day - but there are some out there who do not know what the holiday represents.

On Monday, Sept. 7, we celebrate Labor Day - but there are some out there who do not know what the holiday represents.

Grilling, relaxing, and sitting pool side are just some of the many ways people across the valley are celebrating their day off.

But how many know the significance of Labor Day, and the holiday's history?

A lot of people WTVM spoke with Monday were enjoying Labor Day and many were familiar with its meaning, but if you find yourself falling into the category of people who don't know, you're not alone.

We asked 2-year-old Winter Johnson what Labor Day means, to which she answered, "Swimming."



While Johnson is living the good life, off work all day every day, her father Brandan Johnson is a little more in tune with the significance of the holiday.

"It means a lot, I'm a military veteran and pretty much we're just representing pretty much all the hard work that our veterans have put in over time, over the years," said Johnson



The celebration of all the hard work Americans put in daily stretches back over 100 years.



"A lot of it goes back to the infamous strikes of the 1880s, 1890s," said CSU professor Dr. Fred Gordon.



It is some extensive history 5-year-old Gracie Patrick-Powell hasn't quite mastered in school yet.



" I don't even know," said Patrick-Powell when asked if she learned about Labor Day yet in kindergarten.



However, her mother says their family is thankful for all the workers' rights that were fought for years ago, so that her family can enjoy this day by the river. "I'm glad that they did all of that and we have weekends and don't have to work,"she said.



Experts explain that in the late 1800s following the industrial revolution where factories sprung up across the country, American workplaces had little to no regulations, forcing workers to endure conditions we may find extreme today.



"Labor Day really stands for re-affirmation of workers' rights and basically a way to value that people, not just corporations, but people, individuals, have an important role in society" said Gordon.

The U.S. Department of Labor explains how the first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, September 5 1882 in New York City to celebrate the creation of the labor movement.

New York, New Jersey and Colorado were among the first states to celebrate the holiday, but Labor Day was approved as a legal national holiday on June 28th, 1894, then set to be celebrated on the first Monday of September each year.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.