Speakers for 2016 Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum announced

The 11TH annual event will be held on Sept. 12-13, 2016 – the first time the event will not take place in early August.

The list of speakers for 2016 include:

CBS sports commentator Jim Nantz

Dr. Henry Cloud Psychologist, Communicator, Life Coach and Author

Tommy Spaulding

Marcus Luttrell

Bonnie St. John

Ajaypal Singh Banga

Bill Curry

General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the Army

Speakers for the JBLF in 2015 included former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush and their daughters Barbara and Jenna Bush Hager, Doris Kerns Goowin, Ken Blanchard and General Stanley McChrystal.

