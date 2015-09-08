Law enforcement makes major drug bust in E. Alabama

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in a major drug bust on Sept. 4 that led to the arrest of 11 people in East Alabama.

On Sept. 4 at around 7 p.m. CST, joint efforts from the Opelika Police Department, Lee County Wide SWAT Team, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole executed three search warrants at 280 Lee Road 343 in Salem, AL, 234 Lee Road 382, Valley, AL, and 5282 Lee Road 270, Valley, AL; the OPD Narcotics Unit obtained those warrants to search for stolen property and narcotics.

Items recovered during the searches included methamphetamine, money, marijuana, and other stolen items. Eleven people were arrested and charged with the following:

Carolyn Voncille Scott, 53, of Valley, AL. Charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walter Eugene "Bubba" Preston, 54, of Valley, AL. Charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan Charles Griggs, 32, of Opelika, AL. Charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as other outstanding warrants. Misty Ann Mosley, 35, of Opelika, AL. Charged with two (2) counts of possession of a controlled substance. William Lee Alexander, 38, of Valley, AL. Charged with two (2) counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Beverly Marie Shelnutt, 21, of Lanett, AL. Charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Danny Scott Hinkle, of 29, Lanett, AL. Charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. Daniel Harris, 21, of Valley, AL. Charged as a fugitive from justice for six felony charges from Troup County, GA. Original charges included three counts of possession by a convicted felon, obstructing law enforcement, altered serial numbers and theft by receiving. Jacob Peacock, 20, of Valley, AL. Three misdemeanor FTA warrants through Lee County Sheriff’s Department. Terry Smith, 28, of Valley, AL. Three misdemeanor FTA warrants through Lee County Sheriff’s Department. Roger Dale Sellers, 38, of Valley, AL. Unknown warrants through Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

All of the above individuals were booked into the Lee County Jail. Check back for more updates.

