UPDATE: Missing woman, 71, located - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing woman, 71, located

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Geraldine Ambris. (Source: Columbus Police Department) Geraldine Ambris. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department states that 71-year-old Geraldine Ambris, who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon, has been found. 

Police say she was located near Kendrick High School and is in good shape.

Officials would like to thank everyone for their assistance locating her. . 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly