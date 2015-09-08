TX woman during arrest: 'There's a gun in my vagina'

WACO, TX (WTVM) – "In your pants" is usually where a loaded weapon is found, but law enforcement in Texas discovered one woman taking concealed carry to a different extreme during a recent traffic stop.

According to the Waco, TX Police Department’s Facebook page on Tuesday, a late night traffic stop on Monday turned into a drug bust when a man and a woman were arrested with a large amount of methamphetamine in their 1998 Toyota near a Texas elementary school.

But the 29.5 grams of meth found inside the purse of Ashley Castaneda, 31, was not the only surprise she had for Waco police.

“During the transport, it was discovered that that female had concealed a fully loaded Smith and Wesson .22 cal. semi-auto handgun inside her vagina,” the Facebook post says.

The post also says Castaneda told police she hid the small handgun in her vagina on the way to jail, prompting an immediate search.

Castaneda is being charged with possession of methamphetamine in a drug free zone; she was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. The driver of the car, Gabriel Garcia, 30, was also found is possession of meth, and charged with possession of methamphetamine in a drug free zone.

